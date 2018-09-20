In Memory Performance, Hyperconverged Simplicity – Nutanix AHV Validated for SAP HANA Production

Just after SAP Sapphire in Orlando I wrote about how Nutanix AHV had been validated for SAP HANA Non-Production Environments. Great news is, on August 28th Nutanix AHV became the first hypervisor validated for SAP HANA Production environments with the publishing of SAP Note 2686722. This is a major milestone and represents SAP’s confidence in Nutanix AHV as a hypervisor to run the most critical workloads for production environments. It’s also worth noting that test results for the certification measured only a 4% different to bare metal. On September 13th Nutanix and our OEM Partners Dell and Lenovo became the first solutions to be full certified and listed on the SAP HANA HCI Certification web page. Nutanix AHV with our Partners Dell and Lenovo is certified for 2 socket and 4 socket solutions for SAP HANA production environments and all non-production environment use cases with certified hardware combinations. Check out the full list of SAP HANA HCI Certified Solutions. Important Note: A competing solution (VXRail) that includes VMware VSAN must turn off important data integrity features, such as object checksums, in order to meet the strict performance requirements for Production SAP HANA, Nutanix does not allow data checksums to be turned off and has met the strict performance requirements for SAP HANA with full data integrity features enabled. Let’s look at some of the resources and details for you to start planning your SAP HANA HCI journey, now that we’re fully certified for production environments.

The first place to start is the Nutanix SAP Page, which lists all of the content available with regard to SAP on Nutanix. There is the blog article announcing our Nutanix AHV Hypervisor Certification For SAP HANA Production Environments. Which also links through to our SAP HANA on Nutanix Best Practices Guide, which has all the real details on how to architect a solution for SAP HANA on Nutanix. If you are an existing Nutanix customer you can access the guide and all other solutions documentation through the Support Portal under Solutions Documentation. You should also refer to the official SAP Note 2686722 for configuration details and options. You will need an SAP Support Login to access the note.

Also check out the official SAP HANA HCI Infrastructure Solutions page. This page lists all of the certified combinations of hardware and software. As of writing this article only Nutanix AHV was certified for 4 socket solutions. Over time we will continue to expand the options that are available.

Dell has also published detailed documentation and guidance on their solutions at their SAP HANA Technical Resources page. We expect Lenovo to follow shortly and publish their detailed guidance. I’ll update this article when they do.

It’s great to be at the point where customers can now experience the simplicity, predictability, scalability and performance with one click operations that HCI brings for SAP HANA production and non-production environments. The Nutanix SAP Engineering team worked with SAP to create the SAP HANA HCI Certification program right from the start. We wanted to make sure it properly validated day 1 and day 2 operations and provide the SLA’s and certainty of the hardware appliance approach for SAP HANA, with the flexibility of TDI, but without the complexity. I believe we have achieved this result and all customers as well as SAP will benefit from this.

Final Word

Not all solutions are created equal. Nutanix makes sure all enterprise features and especially data integrity are enabled by default and not disabled while at the same time meeting the very strict performance and reliability tests that SAP HANA solutions for production demands. Other vendors have taken short cuts and disabled important features like data integrity checksums. Our opinion is that makes those solutions not fit for purpose when it comes to production systems that expect highest levels of availability and performance. Return of your data and data integrity are our number one priorities and are built into everything Nutanix does. We created the Hyper-converged industry on this basis and continue to lead it as a result. Our solution is production ready, for the enterprise and at scale. No Compromises! Other vendors might be playing Russian Roulette with your data!!

